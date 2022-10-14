‘I am now officially a Knight!’: Pakistani author receives French honor

**Pakistani author and Francophile Bina Shah has been awarded with France’s rank of Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters. **

The award was pinned on Shah by French Ambassador Nicolas Galey at a quaint ceremony in Karachi on Thursday.

Shah is the author of five novels and two collections of short stories.

Her latest novel, a feminist dystopia called Before She Sleeps, was published in 2018, and the sequel to her novel, The Monsoon War, is set to be released in May 2023.

Apart from her books, Shah frequently writes for the New York Times, and Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Her fiction and non-fiction work has been published in Granta and other international newspapers and literary journals.

She’s a frequent guest on BBC where she comments on women’s rights and female empowerment in Pakistan and across Muslim countries.

In her acceptance speech, Shah, a Francophile, said that she started learning French at the age of 12, and later went to the US for studies.

Upon her return to Pakistan in 1995, she had been associated with the French cultural center in Karachi, the Alliance Francaise.

Shah said taht believes that France is a place where everything is possible and where literature is respected.

She also talked about this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Anne Ernaux, she said that she is inspired by her.

“I was inspired by her when she said it’s not only an honor but a responsibility. That’s how I feel. I promise that I will carry it (insignia) with the respect that it deserves, I promise to work to bring the two cultures (French and Pakistani) together. I’ve always felt that cultural diplomacy is the way that countries build bridges,” Shah said.

Shah hoped that France and Pakistan’s cultural ties would grow stronger.

Grades in Order of Arts and Letters

The order includes three grades, Commander, Officer, and Knight. The order awarded to Shah is third on the list.

Commander a medallion worn on a neck let

Officer a medallion worn on a ribbon with rosette on chest

Chevalier (Knight), a medallion worn on a ribbon on chest

To be appointed to the rank of Knight, you must be at least 30 years old and enjoy your civil rights.

Its purpose is the recognition of significant contributions to the arts, literature, or the propagation of these fields.