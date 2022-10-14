South Waziristan split into two districts - Upper and Lower

South Waziristan district of Dera Ismail Khan Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been divided into two districts.

A notification has been issued by the finance department in this regard.

The tribal district has been divided into Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan.

After the division, there are seven and four tehsils in upper and lower districts, respectively.

In terms of area, South Waziristan is the largest of all the former tribal districts spreading over a total area of 6,619 sq km.

Earlier, there were 35 districts in KP. After the division of South Waziristan into two districts, this has increased the number of districts to 36.