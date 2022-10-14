Intezar murder case: SHC overturns trial court’s verdict, acquits five ACLC officers

The Sindh High Court on Friday acquitted the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials who had been accused of murdering young man in Karachi’s DHA in 2018.

They were accused of killing Intezar Ahmed in Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 13, 2018. The police had earlier said that he was shot dead by unidentified men on motorcycles. Conflicting reports suggested he was killed by friends over some personal dispute.

It was later disclosed that the law enforcement authorities opened fire on Intezar’s car after he did not stop his vehicle when instructed by the officers.

Later, the Karachi local court sent all accused to jail on judicial remand and gave life sentences, while two of them received death sentences.

All accused, however, appealed against their sentences in the Sindh High Court.

On Friday, the high court heard the accused petitions against the sentences.

The court decided to remove the Anti-Terrorism Section and acquitted five accused officials including, Inspector Tariq Mehmood, Inspector Tariq Rahim, Inspector Azhar Ahsan, Head Constable Shahid Usman, Sepoy Fawad Khan and Ghulam Abbas from the case.

While the death sentence of Daniyal and Bilal turned into a life sentence.