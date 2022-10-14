Here is an easy fix to common problems in Android devices

Smartphone users are more concerned about reliability and longevity of their devices rather then worrying about having new features.

Unfortunately, smartphones aren’t flawless at all, certainly some of the low-end Android devices. Even if they survive at the start, they might develop some issues in the longer run.

Here are a few easy fixes to some of the most frequent issues that android users come across.

Phone freezes or unresponsiveness

The majority of the time, a straightforward reboot resolves practically all display-related issues, including unresponsiveness or flickering. Don’t worry; hard restarting won’t delete any data; only a factory reset will accomplish that.

You need to press and hold the power button till it restarts. This procedure will take 10-15 seconds. It might take more than that. So, don’t be worried if it takes more time.

Battery drain

We have heard users complain that their device’s batteries aren’t lasting very long. Changing your brightness settings is one of the simplest methods to extend your smartphone’s battery life.

Playing graphics-intensive games might also cause this, especially if your phone is not suited to manage the workload. Buggy software can also cause problems, so check for updates and apply them to see whether the manufacturer solved the problem.

Connectivity issues

You will sometimes have connectivity troubles if you have a low-cost or even a high-end phone.

If you’re experiencing trouble connecting to bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or your cellular network, turn on airplane mode for 30 seconds, then turn it off and try again. Toggling a specific connection can sometimes solve the problem.

Overheating

Overheating is a common issue with smartphones, and several factors might be causing it on your device.

Hot weather, defective manufacturing, mismatched chargers and cords, internal damage, and other factors are among them.

You may be aware that overheating harms battery health and diminishes overall capacity, resulting in rapid battery insufficiency. In rare situations, it may cause your phone to swell or damage.

Follow these tips to avoid overheating:

• Do not use your phone while it is charging.

• Avoid using your phone in extreme heat.

• Only use chargers and cords made by the manufacturer.

• Don’t play graphics-intensive games on a phone that can’t handle them.

• Replace the battery with a fresh one.

Google play store keeps crashing

The issue is most likely a corrupt cache; all you need to do is clean it.

Clear Cache by going to Settings> Applications> All Apps> Google Play Store> Storage. Restart your phone, and the issue should be resolved.