‘God has better plan for both of us’: Pakistani actor Sana announces split with husband

Sana and Fakhar Jaffar, after being married for over 14 years, publicly announced their separation on social media.

On Thursday, Sana took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She wrote, “With all the respect, me and Fakhar, after several years of marriage through highs and lows, decided to take separate paths.”

She further added, “It’s heartbreaking, but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us.”

Married in 2008, the duo was together for 14 years, and are parents to two boys. The couple was said to be one of the most stable couples in the Pakistani industry.

The actor gave the Pakistani film industry many hit Punjabi and Urdu language movies. Sana is one of the most successful actors in the industry. Some of her famous works are Teri Rah Main, Bay Dardi, and Babban Khala Ki Betiyan.