Three-member SC bench to hear Ayaz Sadiq’s petition challenging de-seating as speaker

A three-member bench has been constituted under Chief Justice Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial to hear Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s plea against deseating and asking him to pay for re-election.

The petition will be heard on October 18.

In August 2015, an election tribunal annulled the NA-122 result and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold by-election. Ayaz was forced to contest the re-election in October that year. He won the by-polls. It was Imran Khan, who at the time was in opposition, had approached the tribunal to get Ayaz Sadiq de-seated.

The tribunal had told Sadiq to pay Rs2.3 million as the cost of re-election. PML-N had challenged the verdict.

Sadiq in his plea said that he did not try to hide behind the stay order.

“I contested the re-polls and got elected,” he said. I only filed the case to prove my innocence, he added.