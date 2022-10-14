Karachi: Muggers who shot dead Zeeshan Afzal for resisting robbery arrested

Karachi police have arrested the murderers of Zeeshan Afzal who was shot dead earlier this month in Karachi for resisting a robbery.

41-year-old Zeeshan man was shot dead by armed men for blocking a mugging attempt in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-14 in September.

Zeeshan was sitting in his four-wheeler, bearing registration number: BBL-09, with his wife and two children outside an eatery in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 14 when two armed men on a motorcycle arrived there.

Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asim Khan told SAMAA Digital that the pillion rider came down from the two-wheeler and clocked the chamber of his pistol.

“The armed man put his pistol on Zeeshan’s head and told him to hand over all of his valuables,” ASI Khan said, adding that “The mugger shot Zeeshan on his forehead when he tried to grab the robber’s arm.”

The muggers then sped away.

SSP Investigation East Altaf Hussain said that the arrested suspects have confessed to their crimes. They have been identified as John alias Johnny and Yasir alias Gogo.

John is a habitual criminal, said SSP Hussain.

On the day of the murder, the accused had snatched a mobile phone from another family before approaching Zeeshan, he said. After the murder of Zeeshan, he got his bail canceled and went to prison, the SSP said.

“There’s an ice cream parlor near Kamran Chowrangi, we saw a car parked there and a family was sitting inside, there was a man in the driving seat and they were having ice cream,” Yasir said in his confessional video statement.

Yasir said that John told him to stop the bike in front of the car. “As soon as I stopped the bike, John pointed the gun at him and told him to give everything he has. The man tried to resist and take his hand out, John thought he is trying to snatch his pistol and shot him,” he added.

Zeeshan’s wife identified the accused during the identification parade.

Who was Zeeshan Afzal?

41-year-old Zeeshan had done double MBA from London and was serving as General Manager (GM) Human Resource at the Kidney Centre. Dr Saeed, the administrator of the Kidney Centre, told SAMAA Digital that Zeeshan had joined the health centre as GM Human Resource some eight years ago. En