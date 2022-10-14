Tri-series final: Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 163

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in the tri-series final being played at Hagley Oval Friday.

The Men in Green won a close game against Bangladesh to book their place in the series decider.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf has returned to the side in place of Mohammad Hasnain, while Kane Williamson and Blair Tickner are back in the New Zealand XI in place of Martin Guptill and Adam Milne.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi