Nawaz stars as Pakistan clinch tri-series against New Zealand

Mohammad Nawaz once again proved his worth with the bat as Pakistan clinch the tri-series against New Zealand Friday.

The all-rounder, who came to bat at number four, scored an unbeaten 38 of 22 balls, as Pakistan chased down a 164-run target in 19.3 overs. They scored 168-5.

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 💫@mnawaz94 is the player of the #NZTriSeries final for his 22-ball 38 not out and figures of 1-33 🏅#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Y0LkEyfTzw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2022

When he joined Mohammad Rizwan on the crease, Pakistan required 100 runs from 59 deliveries. Without wasting any time, the left-hander took over the proceedings with run-rate climbing just over 10.

His partner, Rizwan tried to accelerate the run flow; however, he was trapped in front of wickets by Ish Sodhi. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 34 of 29. At that stage, Pakistan required 90 runs in 51 balls.

The game changer

Rizwan’s departure meant it was time for struggling Haider Ali. The right-hander, who scored a duck against Bangladesh, came out to bat with positive intent, as he deposited his second delivery into the stands for a maximum.

The duo of Nawaz and Haider went on to make a quick 56-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring the Men in Green back into the game.

They smashed Ish Sodhi for 25 runs to even up the odds. Haider walked back to the hut after scoring 31 of just 15. He struck three boundaries and two maximums.

Asif Ali once again, disappointed with the bat as he scored just one. Nawaz (38) and Iftikhar Ahmed (25) remained unbeaten to help Pakistan cross the winning line.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell starred with the ball as he ended up with the figures of two for 14 from his four overs.

Earlier, New Zealand ended up scoring 163-7 thanks to a brilliant half-century from captain Kane Williamson after losing the toss.

Williamson, who was rested against Bangladesh, came back into the side with a bang as he smashed 38-ball 59. The stylish right-hander struck four boundaries and two maximums.

He was well supported by the cameos from Glenn Phillips (22-ball 29) and Mark Chapman (19-ball 25).

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the star performer with the ball as the claimed two wickets for 22 in his four-over spell.