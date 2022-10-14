With nod to floods, LUX Style Awards 2022 announced

With a nod to the calamitous floods which have impacted large parts of Pakistan, the LUX Style Awards 2022 have been announced.

“We…realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time,” said Asima Haq, Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care Pakistan Head, Unilever Pakistan, in the company’s official statement announcing the annual awards on Thursday.

“We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods,” Haq said, adding that Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to $1 million in rehabilitation efforts that include creating climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods.

“This gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives,” Haq hoped.

This will be the 21st year that the biggest awards show for Pakistan’s entertainment, and fashion industry will be staged.

“The annual award ceremony has remained committed to the entertainment industry and served the people of our country by acknowledging the commendable work of their favorite artists during the previous year,” the statement read, adding that the awards “empower diverse voices across Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting local talent and putting our stars on the world map.”

The awards will seek to shine a light on the finest talent from Fashion, Film, Music and Television for their accomplishments in their respective fields.