Interior ministry asks SC to enforce guideline on protests in capital

Federal interior ministry on Thursday filed a contempt of court application before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, requesting the apex court to implement its guidelines in the May 25 Dharna case.

During the protest rally, the court had issued a verdict directing Imran to keep his party’s protest peaceful, and to hold its protest at a venue decided on the recommendation of the Islamabad administration.

Now, the federal interior ministry has again approached the Supreme Court, requesting the apex appellate forum to force Imran to follow the guidelines.

In the application submitted to the Supreme Court, the interior ministry said that since Imran was marching on the federal capital again and would seek to besiege or attack Islamabad with the help of PTI activists.

The ministry urged the Supreme Court to direct Imran and the PTI to remain peaceful during any protest in the federal capital.