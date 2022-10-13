Nooriabad incident: Police claim to arrest bus’ driver

The Nooriabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the driver of the passenger bus that caught fire on the highway the previous day, claiming 18 lives and injuring three others.

Nooriabad’s Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Wajid Ali told SAMAA TV that the police have arrested the bus driver, identified as Imran Sheikh.

He added that after the passenger bus caught fire, he managed to flee.

Asked how the police apprehended the driver, DSP Ali said that he raided the driver’s hideout and arrested him. While the police officer did not disclose where the driver’s hideout was, he did say that they received a clue about his whereabouts from the bus company for whom he worked.

A firefighter combs through the burnt passenger bus after an overnight fire on the M-9 motorway that killed at least 18 people. PHOTO: ONLINE

Separately, the Nooriabad police have registered FIR No: 63/22 under sections 320, 322, 279 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state.

The sections pertaining to negligent or rash driving on a public way and causing deaths and damage.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the Motorways and Highways National Police Inspector Ali Asghar Shoro.

The FIR said that the bus, carrying flood survivors, was traveling from Karachi to Khairpur Nathan Shah in Sindh’s Dadu District when it caught fire due to short circuit, possibly, in its air condition unit near Nooriabad at 9:25pm.

Rescue workers search the remains of a burnt passenger bus after an overnight fire on the M-9 motorway, that killed at least 18 people. PHOTO: ONLINE

As per FIR, at least 18 people, including women and children, were killed, while three others sustained injuries. The police added that some of the victims were burnt so severely that their DNA samples were obtained to aid identification.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were dispatched to their native areas.