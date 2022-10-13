‘You cannot earn respect by brutalizing any one,’ says Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his commitment to he will fight till the very end, adding that it is time to ‘wage a war’ against those looting the country.

He said this while addressing a rally at Takha-e-Bhai in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday. Imran is a candidate from Mardan for the upcoming by-polls.

During his speech, he lashed out at the government for the overnight arrest of one of his key party leaders, Azam Khan Swati.

Swati had been picked up by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly posting antigovernmental messages on social media. While being presented before a court on Thursday morning, he told reporters he was allegedly stripped naked and beaten up in custody.

This angered Imran who recalled that the arrest and custodial torture bore similarities with how his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill was arrested.

You should be ashamed of yourself, Imran shouted at the government, with his anger audible.

He also had some choice words for the FIA, asking if this was all that was left of the national body.

“You can’t earn our respect by using torture on us,” he said.

Imran asked his supporters to take an oath to support his noble cause against corruption.

“I will not run away as it is time to wage a war against the thieves looting this country,” he said, adding, “you people must support me.”

While showing the audio clips of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz, Imran Khan said that these are a cabal of thieves and it was the main reason why they had fled the country.

“I am not a corrupt person, that is why I took stand against them and did not run away,” he said.

He further added that without establishing the State of Medina, the country could not progress and gain enlightenment.

“We have to follow the path laid by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), so that we can wipe out the corruption in our country,” he informed.

“Zardari and Nawaz have been involved in corruption for the past 30 years,” he said, adding that “Nawaz Sharif during his tenure established 17 factories.”

He claimed that the government was afraid of him, that is why they were registering new cases against him.

“Every day they register new cases against me,” he claimed.

Swat violence

With public protests reverberating around the scenic Swat valley for the third consecutive day against the attack on schoolchildren, Imran blamed the federal government for it.

“I used to warn against participating in America’s war [in Afghanistan], because it will destroy the peace of the country,” he said, adding that whatever was happening in Swat today was the federal government’s fault.

He further added that if federal government is helpless to restore peace in Swat, then the provincial government will take a decision to maintain peace around KP.

In the end, he urged residents of the area to vote for him, claiming that his opponents had rigged the elections and stuffed around 15,000 fake votes but they must foil the planning of his opponents and win the election for him.

“Thakt bhai be ready and do not let me down in by election.”