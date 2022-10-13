Police warns of possible TTP attacks across Balochistan

Balochistan Police issued a security alert on Thursday warning possible attacks by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) across the province.

The letter issued by the Central Police Office Quetta said that the banned outfit has threatened to launch attacks in different cities of Balochistan including Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, and Loralai.

The targets, however, have not been identified by the TTP.

In a view of the threat, the police and other law enforcement agencies need to be vigilant and improve security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents, it added.

On October 8, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani, on a point of public concern, asked Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during the Senate meeting to direct the interior minister to take parliament and the public at large into confidence about the present status of peace talks with the TTP.

Rabbani pointed out that a call had been made to take parliament on board when the disclosure about dialogue with the TTP was made for the first time. He, however, regretted that the demand about a matter linked with the future of coming generations fell on deaf ears.

He said nobody knew about the conditions of the ceasefire with the group and the status of talks.

Earlier, the interior ministry had recently issued an alert over the increasing threat of terrorist attacks by the group or its factions after talks with the TTP broke down.