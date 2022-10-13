The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you

Soon after The Legend Of Maula Jatt came out of the quagmire of legalities, another controversy engulfed the mega-budget movie again.

The agreement between the film producer, distributor, and cinema house owners to reduce the ticket prices has not been reached yet.

What went wrong?

Tariq Mehboob, Chief Financial Officer of Cinepax cinemas, Pakistan’s largest cinema chain, told SAMAA Digital that the negotiations are underway with the film distributor and producer and the matters will be settled soon.

He said that before the release of any film, an agreement is reached between the distributor and cinema owners, after which the film is allowed to be screened in that cinema.

This controversy has been going on since October 6, which could not end even after the film’s release date.

Mehboob also said that the trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt is being played in his theaters till now. However, they have not reached an agreement yet.

He hopes that these matters will be settled soon so that the film would get full house shows.

It should be noted that the multiplex screens of Cinepax are in different cities of Pakistan like Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, and Faisalabad.

The film has not been allowed to be screened in the cinema chain including Nuplex, and Cinestar cinemas in Lahore.

Karachi’s multiplex cinema chain Nueplex Cinema also has not scheduled any shows of TLOMJ on October 13.

Punjab’s largest cinema chain, CineStar, also informed its customers about the hiked price of tickets through social media.

While it should be remembered that the film distributor demanded an increase in the ticket prices of The Legend of Maula Jatt. Since then, the ticket prices for this movie have increased in various cinemas compared to other shows.