Three killed, one injured over property dispute in Peshawar

Three people were killed and one person was injured after their car came under attack in Peshawar’s Chamkani area on Thursday.

All the victims belonged to the same family.

According to the police, the family was on their way home when the accused opened fire on their car.

The injured was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

According to the initial investigation, the family had a property dispute with the attackers, and the two parties had an argument a few days back.