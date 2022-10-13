Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win thriller against Pakistan to set up India final

Bismah Mahroof’s 42-run knock in vain as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a thriller to set up Women’s Asia Cup final against India.

They will collide on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The left-hander scored 41-ball 42 as Pakistan reached 121/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Apart from her, Muneeba Ali contributed with 18 runs, while, in-form Nida Dar scored run-a-ball 26.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera starred with the ball as she claimed figures of two for 17 from her four-over spell.

Earlier, thanks to Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 35 and Anushka Sanjeewani’s 26, Sri Lanka reached 122/6 after winning the toss on Thursday.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu claimed figures of three for 17 in her four overs.