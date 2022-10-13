Microsoft to compete against Canva with “Designer”

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it is launching “Designer,” a simple visual design app, for free and as part of its Office productivity suite subscriptions.

The program is a substitute for Canva, a creative tool with more than 100 million active monthly users.

Canva, a Sydney-based firm with a $40 billion post-money valuation as of last year, is one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Designer will be used to create social media posts, invites, brochures, and other forms of designs by beginning from scratch or utilizing Microsoft’s templates.

It uses Open AI DALL-E 2 and Microsoft AI technologies, which let users design unique pictures from text or photos.

The app is currently in the testing phase and will launch soon for the general public. Sign up for early access to the free online preview if you want to test the Designer app.

Microsoft intends to make the app accessible as either a free or a premium app with more capabilities included in Microsoft 365 Personal and Family users’ subscriptions once it is broadly available.