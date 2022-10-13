Imran Khan gets relief in threatening female judge case

A district and session court in Islamabad approved bail on Thursday for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case of threatening a female judge.

The bail was approved after Imran Khan appeared before the court personally.

During the proceeding, Babar Awan, the counsel of Imran Khan told the court that the case was registered at Margalla police station pertaining to violation of Section 144 and threatening a female judge which had been quashed by the Islamabad High Court.

Shehbaz Gill was tortured, on which Imran Khan said that the IG and DIG will not leave they will file a case, the counsel explained.

Prosecutor Wajid Munir objected “Imran Khan threatened government employees.“The judge asked, “Where was jalsa being held?” The prosecutor replied F9 Park.

The court remarked If the public gathering was taking place in F9 park then how did Section 144 charge while the sections under the case has been registered against Khan

Reiterating the direction for Imran to appear before the concerned court in the next hearing, the court approved his bail.

Later, the court accepted Khan’s bail plea against a surety of Rs50,000.