Blocked imports and high prices: Car sales in Pakistan tumble by half

With the government all but blocking imports apart from greatly enhancing taxes and duties on imported cars, local auto manufacturers have seen their sales drop by nearly half on a year-to-year basis.

The first quarter of the new financial year also read poorly for car sales in the country.

According to data released by the Pakistan Auto Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Thursday, the figures showed that auto manufacturers sold around 9,213 vehicles during September 2022.

This was down by half from the 18,971 units manufacturers had sold during the same period in 2021.

When compared to car sales in August 2022, when 8,980 vehicles were sold, it showed a slight improvement.

According to the data, the first quarter of the year – from July 2022 to September 2022 – showed that some 28,571 units were sold.

By comparison, during the same period last year, the industry had seen 57,539 units sold.

Small cars lead sales surge

During September 2022, fewer larger – or luxury – cars were sold. However, more smaller cars were sold as citizens grapple with rising vehicle and fuel prices and opt for compact, fuel-efficient vehicles.

PAMA data showed that cars with 1300cc engines – a balance between comfort and fuel-efficiency – or higher recorded the biggest dip in sales.

Between August and September, this segment saw sales fall by 17%. Year on year, sales were down by 46%.

By comparison, smaller, more fuel-efficient cars in the 1000cc category saw a 95% increase in sales over the previous month.

Cars smaller than 1000cc saw an 18% increase in sales.

With Pak Suzuki enjoying a virtual monopoly in the 1300cc and lower category, it saw its sales spike by 52% in September.

This was surprising given how Suzuki’s plant remained partially closed during this period. That impact told in how year on year, the company recorded 46% fewer sales this September.

Indus Motors Company saw its month-on-month sales fall by 32% and year-on-year sales fall by 58%.

Similarly, Honda Atlas saw its sales fall month-on-month by 29%, and year-on-year it fell by 65%

Not just luxury

According to the data, it wasn’t just luxury or small passenger cars which saw a decline in sales.

Large vehicles including trucks and buses also saw a dip in sales, down from 1,711 units to 993 units, year on year.

Total number of jeeps and pickups also fell 35% from 11,358 to 5,901 units and tractors from 12,025 to 8,379 YoY.

Fewer motorcycle sales

Meanwhile, the one segment which has continued domestic production amidst an import freeze, motorcycles and three-wheelers too saw a dip in sales.

The segment went from selling 450,913 units in 2021 to 293,830 in the same period this year.

Although, the sales increased by 5% month-on-month, but have shrunk by 32% year-over-year in August 2022.

The reason for deceleration of sales was mainly due to the import regulations, inflation and climate-induced disasters weighing down Pakistan’s overall economy.