With a sea on either side: Army chief visits flood hit areas of Sindh

Meets with flood survivors at relief camps in Nowsheroferoze
Sumaira Khan Oct 13, 2022
<p>Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been visiting flood-hit areas across the country. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB</p>

<p>Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been visiting flood-hit areas across the country. PHOTO: HANDOUT IMAGE</p>

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood-hit areas of Sindh on Thursday, including a special visit to the flood relief camps set up in Nowsheroferoze.

During his visit, General Bajwa undertook an aerial inspection of the flood-hit areas and found many areas still inundated.

Some areas which were not inundated were accessed through jeeps.

In Nausheroferoze, he visited flood relief camps set up by the army. He interacted with flood survivors and army officers – particularly those from the medical corps treating flood survivors.

He also met with flood victims outside the camps and those who had returned to their homes.

The flood victims raised slogans of ‘Pak Army Zindabad’.

The National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) has been working to integrate a joint response to the flood crisis by integrating civil and armed forces of Pakistan.

Pakistan

Sindh

Floods 2022

flood relief

COAS Bajwa

