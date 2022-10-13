Army chief to visit flood hit areas of Sindh today

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa will visit flood hit areas of Sindh today, including a special visit to the flood relief camps set up in Nowsheroferoze.

During his visit, General Bajwa will undertake an aerial inspection of the area and assess the state of flood waters and where, if any, the waters have receded from.

Later, in the flood camps, he will assess the facilities being provided to flood survivors.

He will meet the flood victims and ask about their satisfaction over the arrangements.

The National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) has been working to integrate a joint response to the flood crisis by integrating civil and armed forces of Pakistan.