Lahore sessions court issues FIA notice on Hamid Zaman’s bail pleas

A Lahore’s sessions court has issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman’s bail application.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool heard the PTI leader’s application. Zaman had nominated the FIA as the respondent.

He maintained that he was arrested by the federal agency in a politically motivated case.

The FIA had arrested Zaman in the prohibited funding case.

The applicant claimed that the FIA has all the records and there’s nothing left to be recovered.

He requested the court to grant post-arrest bail.

On Zaman’s application, the court issued a notice to the FIA and sought the record.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 14.

Zaman had been arrested by the federal agency from his office on Waris Road in Lahore on Friday for his alleged involvement in the PTI prohibited funding case.

Earlier this week, a local court in Lahore approved the judicial remand of PTI founding member Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case.