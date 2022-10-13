Strong woman loves fiercely: Urvashi Rautela responds to criticism over ‘stalking’

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has finally responded to the online criticism she has faced for going to Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As she shared cryptic posts from the down under, the social media users started speculating that she was there after Rishab Pant or Naseem Shah, citing past.

Some social media users have been asking Urvashi to leave Rishabh alone as he gears up for the World Cup while on the other side of the border, Naseem Shah’s fans are seeking the same too.

However, she has come up with a clarification as she rebuffed bashing by netizens.

“First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” Urvashi wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post.