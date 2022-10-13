With Dar away, dollar will hold sway: Rupee loses 50 paisas

With Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the US for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) summit, at home the rupee continued to take a pummeling from the US dollar and lost around 50 paisas on Thursday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 0.23% on Thursday.

With its 18-day streak of gains having snapped on Wednesday, when the rupee lost nine paisas against the dollar, the greenback gained against the rupee for a second straight day on Thursday.

From Wednesday’s close of Rs217.88, the rupee lost further ground to Rs218.38 on Thursday.

This is the second time, the rupee has experienced a minuscule loss in its value after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return to the office.

Although, Dar promised the rupee would increase around Rs24 in 24 days, the gains made by the Pakistani rupee seemed to have taken a pause on Wednesday after gaining Rs21.90 in 18 days.

Open currency market

The rupee lost value against the US dollar in the open market as well on Thursday, sliding to Rs221.50.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.