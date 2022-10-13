Rupee’s value slide slightly for second consecutive day against US dollar

After recovering substantially the whole month, the Pakistani rupee recorded a depreciation of Rs0.62 in value on Thursday.

During early morning trading in the interbank market, the dollar saw its value increase to Rs218.50 from Wednesday’s value of Rs217.88.

This is the second time, the rupee has experienced a minuscule loss in its value after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return to the office.

Although, Dar promised the rupee would increase around Rs24 in 24 days, the gains made by the Pakistani rupee seemed to have taken a pause on Wednesday after gaining Rs21.90 in 18 days.

Open currency market

In the open market on Thursday, the rupee lost value against the dollar as it slid to Rs221.50.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.