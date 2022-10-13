Pakistan-West Indies series likely to be postponed

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be postponed until 2024, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

Both the Pakistan Cricket Board and the West Indies Cricket Board are on the same page over the matter.

The Windies are scheduled to play three T20I matches next year in January 2023 in Pakistan. The postponement of the series would allow players to participate in different T20 leagues around the globe.

In January 2023, there will be the ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates, the SA20 in South Africa, the BBL in Australia, and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

West Indies are also scheduled to tour Pakistan in February 2024, where they will play two Tests as a part of the World Test Championship and three T20Is.