Govt claims to restore power but many areas of Karachi still without electricity

The government on Thursday evening said that the hours-long power breakdown which impacted much of Sindh and Balochistan along with parts of Punjab, had been resolved and power supply had been restored. However, many areas in these regions complained they have yet to see restoration of power in their area.

Parts of the national grid feeding southern half of Pakistan suffered a major transmission breakdown on Thursday due to a fault that occurred in the two 500 kilovolt power lines supplying metropolitan Karachi with power.

Having given an 8pm deadline to restore power, power was gradually restored in affected areas from early evening.

However, an hour over the deadline set by Federal Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, many areas reported lack of power.

Some areas even reported that they got power for a short while before it disappeared again.

The energy ministry, however, put the original breakdown down to faults in the two 500 KV transmission wires feeding Karachi.

The ministry added that they had increased power supply to the city from alternative power generation units and that power supply to the city is expected to return to normal by Friday morning.

National disruption

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir confirmed that a large section of the national grid had been hit by a disruption. He added that efforts were underway to completely restore power in the southern parts of the country by 8pm.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Dastgir confirmed that many areas around the country have been suffering from a major power breakdown since morning including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad.

As a result of the breakdown, there was a cascade effect which was knocking out many power plants and grid stations around the country.

The affected power distribution companies and associated regions included MEPCO – serving Multan and adjoining areas, and K-Electric – impacting Karachi Division and surrounding areas.

The breakdown triggered outages in Karachi and parts of South Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh. Most parts of Balochistan are also affected.

The minister said the problem has been resolved completely in Multan and Faisalabad and partially in Sukkar, Dadu and Shikarpur.

“Karachi and Quetta are priority regions now,” he said.

“Nearly 8,000 MW of power went offline at around 9am however the government has restored around 4,700 MW,” he asserted.

“Restarting power plants will consume time therefore complete resolution of the problem will take a few more hours.”

He expressed concerns over how faults developed simultaneously in two power lines, adding that an in-depth inquiry has been ordered and a team has been constituted for the purpose.

“We will take action after receiving the inquiry report,” the minister said. “Due to our efforts, the northern part of the country remained unaffected by the breakdown.”

It will take 5 hours to restore power

Meanwhile, K-Electric said that it will take around five hours to restore power to areas served by K-Electric.

Transmission system faults trigger power breakdown

On Thursday morning, fault in the national power transmission system triggered a power breakdown in the country which particularly impacted the southern part of the country.

According to a statement issued by the power division, many power plants are tripping due to the fault.

The fault is causing in power transmission, it said, adding that the power ministry is working to restore the supply.

According to the power ministry, the fault has affected the power plants of MEPCO and K-Electric triggering the breakdown in Karachi and parts of South Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh.

Since morning, many areas of Karachi including Golimar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Shadman, Bufferzone asre without electricity.

The spokesperson of K-Electric, the power distributor of the city, said that they are trying find the cause of power outage.

There have been reports that transmission lines have tripped due to humidity.

The power ministry has asked the K-Electric and MEPCO for a detailed report.