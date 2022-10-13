Fault in transmission system triggers power breakdown in southern parts of Pakistan

A fault in power transmission system has triggered a power breakdown in southern part of the country.

According to a statement issued by the power division, many power plants are tripping due to the fault.

The fault is causing in power transmission, it said, adding that the power ministry is working to restore the supply.

According to the power ministry, the fault has affected the power plants of MEPCO and K-Electric triggering the breakdown in Karachi and parts of South Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh.

Since morning, many areas of Karachi including Golimar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Shadman, Bufferzone asre without electricity.

The spokesperson of K-Electric, the power distributor of the city, said that they are trying find the cause of power outage.

There have been reports that transmission lines have tripped due to humidity.

The power ministry has asked the K-Electric and MEPCO for a detailed report.