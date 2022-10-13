PHC grants citizenship to Pakistani woman’s Afghan husband

Peshawar High Court has ordered the interior ministry to grant citizenship to an Afghan citizen Naseer who had married a Pakistani woman.

Justice Abdul Shakoor directed NADRA officials to issue the National Identity Card to Naseer as per the NIC rules.

The court said that the Federal Sharia Court has declared the Section 10 of the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951 in contradiction to the constitution. The decision of the Sharia court is binding on the High Court and the subordinate courts, the PHC said.

According to the verdict, the attorney general office did not submit any order that could prove that the Sharia court’s verdict has been overturned.