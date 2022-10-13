Stokes, Anderson included in Pakistan-bound England Test squad

Veteran pacer James Anderson will be returning to Pakistan for the first time since 2005, as England name its Test squad for three-match Test series.

The series will commence from December 01 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The remaining two games will be played at Multan and Karachi on 9th and 17th of the month respectively.

Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks is also called up to the Test squad for the first time after an impressive summer. Meanwhile, all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be looking to make his Test debut, having been called up to a Test squad for the first time since England’s tour of New Zealand in 2018.

Ben Duckett was also retained in the squad after impressive T20I series against Pakistan.

England squad for the tour of Pakistan

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Schedule of Tests:

1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan

17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi