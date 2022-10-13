The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Reviews, photos from the star-studded premiere night
The most anticipated movie of Pakistan The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s special premiere took place on October 12, in Lahore, many celebrities from the industry were spotted with their family and friends at the event.
Along with the main cast and crew of the movie, other Pakistani celebs including Kubra Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaan Shahid, Zoya Nasir, Resham, Muneeb Nawaz, Meesha Shafi, Faris Shafi, and many others attended the premiere.
While talking to the media, actor-model Mahira Khan expressed her excitement for the grand premier of the movie.
She said, “I’m feeling overwhelmed and nervous, more than a thousand people are here, so yes nervous, but I’m excited. This is the time we’ve been waiting for.”
On the red carpet Bilal Lashari, the director of TLOMJ was asked how he is feeling about the launch of his movie, he said, “I’m feeling great, I’ve been for this for years, the entire team have been waiting for this. It’s finally happening, and it feels a bit unreal.”
The star cast looked super excited about the premiere and was hoping for a good response from the audience.
Have a look at the picture from the much-anticipated Pakistani movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s premiere.