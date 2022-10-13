Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Movies

The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Reviews, photos from the star-studded premiere night

Mahira Khan was happy, Humaima Malick and Fawad Khan were super excited at premiere of TLOMJ
Samaa Web Desk Oct 13, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>The Legend Of Maula Jatt special premiere, red carpet. :Photo: File</p>

The Legend Of Maula Jatt special premiere, red carpet. :Photo: File

The most anticipated movie of Pakistan The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s special premiere took place on October 12, in Lahore, many celebrities from the industry were spotted with their family and friends at the event.

Along with the main cast and crew of the movie, other Pakistani celebs including Kubra Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaan Shahid, Zoya Nasir, Resham, Muneeb Nawaz, Meesha Shafi, Faris Shafi, and many others attended the premiere.

While talking to the media, actor-model Mahira Khan expressed her excitement for the grand premier of the movie.

She said, “I’m feeling overwhelmed and nervous, more than a thousand people are here, so yes nervous, but I’m excited. This is the time we’ve been waiting for.”

On the red carpet Bilal Lashari, the director of TLOMJ was asked how he is feeling about the launch of his movie, he said, “I’m feeling great, I’ve been for this for years, the entire team have been waiting for this. It’s finally happening, and it feels a bit unreal.”

The star cast looked super excited about the premiere and was hoping for a good response from the audience.

Have a look at the picture from the much-anticipated Pakistani movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s premiere.

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf at <em>TLOMJ</em> red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf at TLOMJ red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram

Humaima Maik with Shaan Shahid at <em>TLOMJ</em> red carpet. Photo: Maulajattoficial/Instagram
Humaima Maik with Shaan Shahid at TLOMJ red carpet. Photo: Maulajattoficial/Instagram

Mahira Khan, red carpet <em>TLOMJ</em> premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram
Mahira Khan, red carpet TLOMJ premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram

Shafqat Cheema and Resham red carpet <em>TLOMJ</em> premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram
Shafqat Cheema and Resham red carpet TLOMJ premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram

Kubra Khan and Adnan Siddiquie red carpet <em>TLOMJ</em> premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram
Kubra Khan and Adnan Siddiquie red carpet TLOMJ premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram

Famous Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi at <em>TLOMJ</em> red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram
Famous Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi at TLOMJ red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram

Writer of <em>TLOMJ</em>, Nasir Adeeb with daughter Zoya Nasir. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram
Writer of TLOMJ, Nasir Adeeb with daughter Zoya Nasir. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan at <em>TLOMJ</em> red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan at TLOMJ red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram

Faaris Shafi at <em>TLOMJ</em> red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram
Faaris Shafi at TLOMJ red carpet. Photo: Maulajattofficial/Instagram

Mirza Gohar, red acrpet <em>TLOMJ</em> premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram
Mirza Gohar, red acrpet TLOMJ premiere. Photo: MaulaJattofficial/Instagram

Fawad Khan

Mahira Khan

Pakistani cinema

The Legend of Maula Jatt

Bilal Lashari

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div