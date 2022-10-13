Watch: Bus driver’s bizarre ‘Jugaad’ to wipe windscreen goes viral

A video of a bus driver’s jugaad innovation (frugal innovation) is making rounds on the internet. You will be astounded by the reasons for the numerous reshares of a video of an Indian bus on social media.

It demonstrates how a driver developed a hack that involves the bus he drives. Vipin Rathaur, a Twitter user, shared the video on the popular microblogging platform.

User Vipin Rathaur shared the video on Twitter. When posting the video, he captioned it, “Wiper running with ‘jugaad’ in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus.”

In the video, one may observe a bus driver using a rope to relocate a broken windshield wiper. A water bottle is also a part of the improvised wiper.

The bus corporation, UPSRTC Meerut, saw the footage after it went viral and said, “Sir, the wiper was fixed on 08.10.2022 itself.” They also uploaded a video of the problematic bus.

The video has garnered a lot of likes and comments since it was posted three days ago on Twitter and has been reposted on other social media sites too.

While some people laughed at the “jugaad” in the video, others questioned the vehicle’s durability.