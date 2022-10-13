FIA gets two-day physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati

The district and sessions court of Islamabad granted on Thursday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The FIA team conducted the raid on the Swati’s house located in Chak Shehzad Farmhouses, Islamabad at 3am on Thursday and arrested him.

The FIA registered a case against him for inciting people against the chief of army staff.

Senior Civil Judge Shabbir Bhatti heard the case today. The FIA Islamabad produced Swati before the district court.

During the proceeding, the FIA requested the court for seven-day physical remand of the accused and said that the PTI leader incited people against the COAS through controversial tweets.

After hearing the FIA arguments, the court granted the two-day remand and ordered the federal agency ​​to produce him in the next hearing along with his medical report.