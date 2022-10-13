Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

Tri-series: Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Match is being played in Christchurch
Samaa Web Desk Oct 13, 2022
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the last group game of the ongoing tri-series Thursday.

Pakistan have won two out of three games, meanwhile, Bangladesh have suffered defeat in all three fixtures.

For the Men in Green, Mohammad Hasnain has returned to the side in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin,Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

