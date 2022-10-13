Babar, Rizwan show sink Bangladesh in tri-series

Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries as Pakistan beat Bangladesh after a close contest in the final group match of the tri-nation series.

Needing 174 to win, openers Rizwan and Babar provided a century stand for the first wicket to set up the run-chase.

The duo went on to score 101 off 76 deliveries – their eight-century stand – as Pakistan chased the target in 19.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Bangladesh got their first success in the 13th over, when Hasan Mahmud sent Babar Azam packing. He scored 55 of 40 delivers, smashing nine boundaries.

In the same over, Hasan bowled struggling batter Haider Ali, who went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. At that stage, Pakistan were reduced to 101-2 in 12.5 overs.

However, Nawaz was promoted once again up in the order, as they turned the game around in favour of the Men in Green.

He went on to make a 36-ball 64-run stand for the third wicket to take the game out of Bangladesh’s reach. With only nine runs remaining, Soumya Sarkar provided a much-needed breakthrough to Bangladesh, as he removed Rizwan.

The world number one batter scored 69 off 56 deliveries. However, Nawaz finished the proceedings for Pakistan with a boundary in the last over.

He remained unbeaten on 45 off just 20 deliveries. The left-hander struck five boundaries and a massive six.

Earlier, Bangladesh ended up scoring 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks half-centuries from captain Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das.

The duo made an 88-run stand for the third wicket after Bangladesh opted to bat. Das scored 42-ball 69, while Shakib scored 68 on the same number of deliveries.

Apart from them, no batter was able to make noticeable contribution.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. went on to bag two wickets each. The Men in Green will face New Zealand on Friday in the final.