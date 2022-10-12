Man cries ‘Azaan’ then commits suicide inside Karachi mosque

A prayer crier (muezzin) committed suicide inside a mosque in Karachi’s Garden area on Wednesday.

Garden police Head Moharir Hanif Siyal said that the incident took place inside the Muhammadi Masjid, situated near Fawara Chowk in the Garden area.

Police said that the prayer crier, identified as Gulistan, had gone to the mosque as per routine to recite the ‘azaan’ (call for prayer) for the afternoon Zuhr prayers.

After finishing the azaan, Gulistan tied a rope to the ceiling fan and then hung himself.

When people came into the mosque to pray, they were greeted with the grotesque, apocalyptic sight of a body hanging in the mosque.

Garden police were called to the mosque and oversaw the lowering of the body and its transfer to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Later, the body was handed over to his family for burial.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Sethar stated that it appears Gulistan had committed suicide. However, the SSP added that they have yet to ascertain the reason for his actions.