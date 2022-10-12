At least 17 killed as bus full of flood displaced people catches fire near Nooriabad

At least 17 people were killed and 20 others were injured on Wednesday evening when a bus bound for the flood-hit area of Khairpur Nathan Shah caught fire on the highway near Nooriabad, officials confirmed.

Police said that the intercity bus was carrying more than 50 flood survivors, who had sought temporary shelter in Karachi, were returning to their homes in flood-hit Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Official added that while traveling on the M-9 Motorway near Nooriabad, just near Jamshoro and Hyderabad, the bus suddenly caught fire.

Images captured by survivors and passersby from the site showed the night sky lit up with a fire that stretched across a short segment of the highway leading to the bus.

Following the incident, a fire brigade was rushed to the spot. A police squad also reached the site.

The fire brigade put out the blaze in the bus while ambulances shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police said that the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. They feared that the casualties may rise.

Sindh Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, while confirming the toll from the incident, said that at least 12 of the victims were minors who were aged 15 years or younger.

All the passengers in the bus hailed from the same village of Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the news and directed the Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide the survivors with all possible support apart from mobilizing emergency services to provide medical attention to the injured.

He also sought an inquiry report into the matter.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief over the incident. He called on the relevant officials to immediately direct an inquiry into the matter while directing to provide the best possible care to the survivors.

He also expressed grief over the death of five people in a traffic accident near Golrachi. At least two prominent Bhagat artists of Mithi, Bhagat Basar Mal and Bhagat Matho Mal.

Inquiry ordered

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday directed the department’s secretary to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The secretary was told to complete the inquiry and submit a report in three days after identifying those responsible for the tragedy.

Memon stated that often, transporters have been found to be negligent towards the correct adoption of safety protocols. Hence, he said that the inquiry will also determine if there were adequate safety mechanisms in the bus and whether they were in the prescribed working condition.