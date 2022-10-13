What is cause behind skyrocketing prices of vehicles?

**With the government enforcing a defacto ban on imports, including auto parts, and high duties on import of used cars, the prices of cars in the domestic market have shot up. Moreover, with a near moratorium on domestic manufacture of vehicles as result of the import ban, there is a looming shortage of vehicles expected in the domestic market which would further drive up prices of vehicles.“

Now, the government has been requested to at least review its decision to impose high duties and taxes on the import of used, small and fuel efficient vehicles.

All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association (APMDA) Chairman HM Shehzad told SAMAA Digital that the backlog of uncleared vehicles on the port and high duties on smaller cars was not only impacting importers and dealers but also those people who lived and worked abroad but were sending vehicles to their loved ones home while remitting taxes.

Shehzad said that he has written to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar seeking a meeting to discuss the matter in detail.

The government has imposed 100% surcharge duty on the import of used vehicles which have pushed these vehicles beyond the range of common people.

Moreover, he said that hundreds of vehicles have been stuck at the port in Karachi due to the sudden restructuring of government tax policy.

“More than 1000 used vehicles ate stuck at the Karachi port,” he said.

Shehzad said that many Pakistanis who live and work abroad and remit around $31 billion annually have sent back some vehicles for their family as gifts but the regulatory duties on them are exorbitantly high.

“The overseas Pakistanis also pay taxes and duties on these old vehicles in their respective countries in US dollars, which is a major source of foreign currency revenue for Pakistan,” the letter added.

Shehzad lamented the new tax regime under which the government imposed a 100% surcharge on used vehicles of 800cc and above on August 19.

Then, a few days later on August 22, the government decided to restructure regulatory duties on vehicles of 1800 cc and above, increasing it from 70% to 100%. On smaller cars between 600cc and 1500cc, the regulatory duty was increased from zero to 100%.

The government also brought fuel efficient and clean energy vehicles such as hybrids and electric cars to 100% regulatory duty. Moreover, the additional customs duty was also increased from 7% to 35%, he added.

With the tax on import of used vehicles ranging between 90% to 375% with add-ons in the form of surcharge, regulatory duty and additional customs duty, he requested the federal finance minister to review these policies.

He warned that such policies could create a scenario that sees the price of vehicles skyrocket in the country, only benefiting local automobile manufactures rather than the public – the end consumer.