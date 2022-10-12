Pakistan’s business environment mired by ‘risks’

In a region which has been displaying opportunities for businesses, especially in the post-pandemic times, Pakistan is in a pocket that continues to attract risk.

This was contained in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released on Wednesday.

Titled “Navigating Business Risk in Asia Pacific: Embracing new opportunities in the region”, the report looked at various risks facing businesses in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The EIU evaluated business risk in the region on 70 risk indicators supported by trade and investment liberalization, taxes, labour market and infrastructure.

It noted that Southeast Asian economies had progressed the most in recent years in terms of reducing operational risk.

The report further said that an economic rebound in 2021 from the slump caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic demonstrated significant resilience, particularly in countries with a dynamic export-oriented manufacturing sector.

The report noted that the region worked collectively to improve the business environment with more streamlined and efficient tax policies and regulations, better-skilled workers and higher labor standards, and the expansion and upgrading of transport and communication infrastructure.

However, for a country like Pakistan, the report said that it was “characterized by security risks, inadequate governance and economic mismanagement.”

The report grouped Pakistan together with regional countries such as Junta-ruled Myanmar and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

It also received scores between 60 and 70 on the EIU index for operational risk scores for both 2018 and 2022.

By comparison, a country like Afghanistan saw its operational risk score worsen from 70 in 018 to near 80 in 2022.

Myanmar saw its score worsen from near 60 in 2018 to near 80 (at par with Afghanistan) in 2022.

By contrast, countries such as defaulter Sri Lanka were in the late 40s in 2018 and early 50s in 2022. For Bangladesh, it fell from the early 50s to the mid-50s.

India, however, had a much-improved score of around the mid40s, with the score improving between 2018-2022.

Singapore, Australia and New Zealand led the index with scores between 10-20.

Moreover, Pakistan saw its change in macroeconomic risk score change between 2020 and 2022 to be less than -20, placing it in a neighborhood with Hong Kong, Singapore, Brunei, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Malaysia.