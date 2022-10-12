Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf resigns citing health issues

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the prime minister citing serious health issues.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed him to continue his work until a new attorney general is appointed.

Meanwhile, the federal government has started looking for Ausaf’s replacement.

Ausaf had been appointed to the post after the approval of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in May 2022.

He had previously served as the attorney general during the tenure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He also served as the special assistant of law to the then prime minister during 2015-16.

He had another stint as the attorney general in 2018.

Prior to working at the federation level, Ausaf had served as the Persecutor General of Punjab in 2011-12.

He twice served as thhe advocate general Punjab and helped prepare documents for the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alongside Sartaj Aziz.

He also helped prepare documents which helped Pakistan secure GSP Plus trade status with the European Union (EU).

In 2018, he was bestowed with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services to the state.