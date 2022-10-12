There is still time: Nawaz Sharif’s message on coup anniversary

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday sent a message on the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 coup against his government, stating that there was still time and that they have to learn from history.

In a message posted on the social media platform Twitter, Nawaz wrote that October 12 was a day when the country’s constitution was trampled on, the law was broken and the parliament was forcibly dissolved.

“We saw this circus four times, yet we are asked why Pakistan fell behind? Why was its progress pegged back?” he asked.

He went on to remark that today is a day when we learn from Pakistan’s painful history.

“We have been punched one too many times, borne too many hardships, there is still time…” he wrote.

On October 12, 1999, General Pervez Musharraf mounted a coup against Nawaz Sharif’s government and took over power.

Nawaz and members of his cabinet were imprisoned before being exiled. They did not return to the country until Musharraf stepped down in 2008.