England name Test squad for Pakistan tour

England have named their Test squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan in November-December later this year.

All-rounder Will Jacks is called up to the Test squad for the first time after playing a key role in Surrey’s win in the County Championship Division One title.

Lancashire opening batter Keaton Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after a stellar summer with the red rose county, where he was the top run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, scoring 1233 runs at an average of 72.52 with five centuries.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood, who is currently playing in Australia in England’s campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, returns to the Test squad for the first time since March, and Surrey quick Jamie Overton is included after making his Test debut earlier in the summer against New Zealand at Headingley.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Stuart Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

England squad for tour of Pakistan:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Three-day warm-up: England v Lions, 23-25 November, Zayed Cricket Complex, Abu Dhabi

First Test: Pakistan v England, 1-5 December, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Second Test: Pakistan v England, 9-13 December, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Third Test: Pakistan v England, 17-21 December, National Stadium, Karachi