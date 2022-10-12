Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

A special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The verdict was pronounced on Wednesday evening, hours after the court had reserved the verdict.

Special Court Central Judge Aijaz Awan on Wednesday heard arguments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case where Shehbaz and Hamza had filed an application to acquit them in the case.

During the hearing, the court asked the FIA to present evidence to substantiate their claims.

However, the FIA could not satisfy the court on the evidence it presented.

After all sides completed their arguments in the case on Wednesday afternoon, the court had reserved its verdict in the case.

Later, it read out the verdict, accepting the applications and acquitting Shehbaz and Hamza, citing a lack of conclusive evidence that proves without a doubt the suspects committed the crime they were accused of.

On the other 14 suspects implicated, the court adjourned hearings until the end of October.

The FIA had filed a charge sheet in the case in March this year and had accused the father-son duo, among over a dozen others, of laundering around Rs16 billion using their accounts.

As news of the verdict spread, gathered PML-N supporters started to celebrate, distributing sweet meats amongst them.

Earlier, Shehbaz and Hamza had been exempted from appearing in person before the court for Wednesday’s hearing.

‘Truth has won,’ says Shehbaz

Even though he was not in the country when the verdict was announced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif kept a keen eye on the case and posted a tweet over his acquittal.

In the social media message, Shehbaz wrote that a fake, baseless and political case of money laundering against him had been dismissed.

He added that the case was the worst example of holding the state hostage to target political opponents. Despite the best efforts of his detractors, he said that they can stand tall in front of law and the public.