Pakistan » Punjab

Suspected target killer involved in 19 murders arrested in Lahore

Killer hailed from Karachi but was operating in Lahore
Jahangir Akram Khan Oct 12, 2022
The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected target killer who is said to be involved in the murder of 19 people. He was arrested along with three suspected drug peddlers.

The police said the suspect was apprehended when they raided hotel in the Gulberg area of Lahore.

Police claimed that the suspected target killer was waiting at the hotel to receive information for his next hit.

The suspect was identified as Wasi Iqbal and had been wanted in 19 murders. His identification documents carried a permanent address of Karachi.

Apart from Iqbal, the police also apprehended drug peddlers identified as Nazobi, Abuzar and Farhan. They confiscated high grade cocaine from their possession.

The suspects have been booked while an investigation is underway.

Crime

target killing

