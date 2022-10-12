MDCAT tests announced for November 13

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced that computerized test for admission to medical and dental colleges will be held on November 13.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the PMC said that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held simultaneously across the four provinces, the federal capital, and two foreign countries – UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Some 210,000 candidates have registered for the tests.

They will be vying for total seats for some 20,800 seats at medical and dental colleges across the country.

“The decision of holding this test on the same day in Pakistan and two other countries for overseas Pakistanis was made after consensus of all officials and authorities of provinces,” said Medical and Dental Council President Professor Dr Noshad A. Shaikh.

He said that provincial public sector universities will conduct the test in their respective provinces and Islamabad simultaneously.

The universities conducting the tests include Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (Balochistan), University of Health Services (Punjab), Khyber Medical University (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Dow University of Health Sciences (Sindh) and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan).

Lower passing marks

To facilitate overseas Pakistani students seeking admission in recognized colleges offering MBBS and BDS programs, he said that the council had decided the pass percentage of MBBS will be set at 55% and for BDS it will be set at 45% so that the maximum number of students are catered to in the country.

He added FSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent with 60% marks will be eligible to apply for admissions to MBBS or BDS programs.

The pass percentage has been reduced from 65% previously to 60%.

He said that the MDCAT exam will be a paper-based manual exam and the answer keys of the papers will be uploaded by the concerned universities on the PMC website on the same day or the day after the exam.

Shaikh added that the council has decided to conduct the MDCAT in two international centres including the UAE and Saudi Arabia as a large Pakistani diaspora lives in these countries and are keen to study in their home country.

Accordingly, candidates in other countries may either change their centres to UAE and Saudi Arabia or come to Pakistan for the exam.