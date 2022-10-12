Omar Sarfaraz Cheema returns to Punjab’s power corrdiors

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi nominated Omar Sarfraz Cheema as the home minister of Punjab.

The nomination comes a day after the former incumbent Col (retd) Hashim Dogar resigned on Tuesday.

Dogar had resigned from his post citing personal commitments and some health issues.

Sources say that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has also given his blessings for the appointment.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema is a senior politician of the PTI.

He rose to prominence earlier this year when he replaced Chaudhry Sarwar as the Governor of Punjab at a time when the party was facing upheaval in the center.

With the PTI being voted out in the center and disgruntled members revolting against the party and voting against it in a vote of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly, Cheema remained loyal to Imran Khan and refused to administer oath to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab.