Govt to challenge dismissal of Moonis Elahi’s money laundering case: Ata Tarar

The government has decided that it will challenge the dismissal of a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quai (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi. However, the government has yet to decide whether an intra-court appeal will be filed or if the decision will be directly challenged before the Supreme Court.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday.

While addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Tarar objected tp the dismissal of the case.

He went on to claim that the judge who pronounced the verdict enjoys close terms with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Instead of hearing the case, Tarar said it would have been better had the judge recused himself and the case should have been referred to some other judge.

Further, he said that the federal government has decided to submit their appeal and it is believed to be approved soon.

“Yet it is undecided whether to submit the appeal as an Intra-Court Appeal in the high court or in the Supreme Court,” said Tarar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari in a news conference said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case and that it was an open-and-shut case.

She claimed that the family of Punjab Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti are also involved in the case.

She further claimed that Moonis allegedly used staff of the Punjab Assembly for money laundering purposes and that all evidence is available on record.