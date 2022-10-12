KP wildlife department foils attempt to smuggle rare falcons worth millions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department foiled on Tuesday an attempt to smuggle rare falcons.

During the checking of a passenger bus on Indus Highway, the wildlife officials along with officers of Saddar Police Station recovered two rare breed falcons.

Later on, the falcons were set free in the Kotal Wildlife Park.

These falcons were supposed to be sold to foreigners for millions of rupees. Usually, Arabs keep such rare breed falcons.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Samad Wazir told SAMAA TV that according to the wildlife laws, the recovered birds have to be released within 24 hours as they start getting weak after being in captivity for a long time.

Falcons are migratory birds that mostly enter Pakistan from China and Russia. Majority of their habitat is in the mountainous regions of KP’s Khyber District and pass through Kohat and Hangu to different areas for hunting.

Wazir said that smugglers use different methods to catch these falcons.

Karachi is the biggest market in the country for these rare birds. Majority of the buyers are foreigners who train them to hunt other birds.

He said that trafficking and hunting of rare birds is prohibited. If anyone is found involved in such activities, they can face jail time and fine.

Falcons are sold according to their age and weight which is further divided into categories. Falcons having volume of 17x17 are the most prized and goes for up to Rs5 million. Those weighing less than that goes for anywhere between Rs2 million and Rs4 million.

Hunters set traps for these falcon high mountains using pigeons bait, Wazir said.

The falcons are then blindfolded in for a few days from where the smugglers try to transport them other cities.