Bittrex fined by U.S. Treasury for violating sanctions

The Washington-based cryptocurrency exchange will have to pay two fines to government agencies of over $24 million and $29 million, respectively, for “apparent violations” of numerous U.S. sanctions programs, according to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Despite being subject to U.S. sanctions, the exchange permitted users from the Crimea area of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria to trade digital assets, as stated in the report.

“When virtual currency firms fail to implement effective sanctions compliance controls, including screening customers located in sanctioned jurisdictions, they can become a vehicle for illicit actors that threaten U.S. national security,” OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said in Tuesday’s statement.

It also failed to have a proper anti-money laundering program and had “significant exposure to illicit finance.”

“Bittrex’s AML [anti-money laundering] program and SAR [suspicious activity reports] reporting failures”, FinCEN Acting Director Himamauli Das added.